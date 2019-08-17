Cole Daily hit a run-scoring double in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 4-1 win over the West Virginia Power Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The double by Daily, part of a three-run inning, gave the Suns a 2-1 lead before Phil Caulfield added a two-run single later in the inning.
Austin Shenton’s inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth gave the Power (25-30 second half, 62-63 overall) a 1-0 lead but accounted for the team’s only run.
Matt Martin pitched six scoreless innings in his West Virginia debut, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts. Hagerstown starter Tomas Alastre was nearly as effective, allowing just the one run on Shenton’s home run.
Hagerstown (27-28, 57-68) tied the game in the top of the seventh after Israel Pineda reached on an error by Bobby Honeyman, advanced to second on a groundout from Cole Daily and scored on Phil Caulfield’s single off Brendan McGuigan.
The Power concludes its four-game home stand with Hagerstown with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday. Ryne Inman (8-7, 4.59 ERA) gets the ball for West Virginia.