Melvin Novoa hit a walk-off single with two outs in bottom of the ninth inning as the Hickory Crawdads beat the West Virginia Power 5-4 Tuesday night in Hickory, North Carolina.
Miguel Aparicio scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Jonathan Ornelas and then went to third on a single by Novoa.
The Crawdads tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Novoa hit a solo home run.
Novoa homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs in the win.
Tai Tiedemann (4-0) got the win with2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Elias Espino (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
The Power took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning. Bobby Honeyman had a two-run home run, Jake Anchia had an RBI double and Charlie McConnell delivered a single to score Anchia.
Hickory improves to 21-10 in the second half and 62-35 on the season while West Virginia 15-17 and 52-50.
The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wedneday.