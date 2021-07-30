HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Craig Stem tossed seven solid innings as the High Point Rockers put away the West Virginia Power 8-2 Friday night at Truist Point Ballpark.
West Virginia slips to 21-34 on the season, while the Rockers climb to 29-28 and sit six games back of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division.
Stem allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven against three walks.
West Virginia start Arik Sikula (4-6) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out three with one walk in six innings.
High Point's Jared Mitchell stroked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, staking Stem to an early lead.
West Virginia answered in the top of the second, using an RBI groundout by Norberto Susini to trim the deficit to 2-1.
The Rockers scored a run in the bottom of the frame and the Power responded in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk by Ben Farias, but would fail to push another runner across the plate the rest of the evening.
High Point tacked on a run each in the sixth and seventh innings and the Rockers' Michael Gulino smacked a three-run home run in the eighth to cap the scoring.
Rymer Liriano doubled for the Power, which managed just six hits.
West Virginia and High Point continue their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.