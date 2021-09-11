HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Johnny Field hit a solo home run to center field with one out in the bottom of the ninth, giving the High Point Rockers a 3-2 win over the West Virginia Power Saturday night at Truist Point Park.
Field's 12th home run improved High Point's second-half Atlantic League record to 22-12 and gave the Rockers a two-game lead over the Power (20-14) atop the South Division standings.
The Power scored its only runs in the top of the first on an RBI single by Edwin Espinal and a sacrifice fly by Olmo Rosario.
High Point got even with single runs in the bottom of the second on a bases-loaded walk by Jared Mitchell and an RBI triple off the bat of Jerry Downs. Both runs came off Power starter Alexis Candelario, who allowed the two runs on six hits in 51/3 innings. Candelario walked five and struck out three.
The Power had a chance to regain the lead in the top of the eighth, loading the bases on singles by Edwin Espinal and Rymer Liriano and a hit batsman (Francisco Arcia) with one out. But High Point reliever Jonathan Crawford struck out Connor Kopach and Nate Easley to end the threat.
West Virginia also put two runners on in the top of the ninth but they were stranded when Rosario struck out swinging on an 0-2 pitch from Joe Johnson, who picked up the win to improve to 3-0.
Field's walk-off homer off Eleardo Cabrera, who fell to 1-3 on the season.
The Power's Teodoro Martinez went 3 for 5 to improve his average on the season to a league-leading .362. Right behind him in third place in the Atlantic League is teammate Alberto Callaspo, who was 2 for 4 Saturday night to set his average at .357.
Espinal also had a three-hit night for West Virginia, which outhit High Point 12-9.
High Point goes for the sweep in Sunday's finale of the three-game series, scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. start.
After a day off Monday, the Power and Rockers will play four games in three days at Appalachian Power Park, starting with a Tuesday doubleheader, also starting at 5:05 p.m.