HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Rockers took the lead with a four-run third inning and rolled to a 7-3 win over the West Virginia Power Saturday night at Truist Point Ballpark.
The loss was the fifth in a row for the Power, which fell to 21-35, the worst record in the Atlantic League.
West Virginia led early, going up 2-0 on a first-inning home run by Nate Easley, his second of the season, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ben Farias in the top of the second.
High Point (30-28) took the lead with four in the bottom of the third. Stephen Cardulio hit his 10th home run, a two-run shot to tie the game, and Stuart Levy put the Rockers on top with a two-run double.
The runs came against David Kubiak (0-3), who allowed five hits in three innings.
The Power got one run back in the fourth when Connor Myers' sacrifice fly scored Yovan Gonzalez, but that was as close as West Virginia would get.
High Point tacked on a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Levy, and added two in the seventh on another RBI hit by Levy, who then scored on by JR DiSarcina.
Gonzalez and Edwin Espinal each had two of the Power's seven hits. High Point's Cardulio (3 for 5, three runs, three RBIs) and Levy (4 for 4, three RBIs) matched West Virginia's hit total.
The win went to Rockers starter Cooper Casad (5-0), who allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.
West Virginia and High Point play the series finale at 5:05 p.m. Sunday before the Power returns to Charleston to start a six-game home stand, starting Tuesday night against Gastonia.