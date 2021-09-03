The High Point Rockers scored three runs in the top of the 10th to defeat the West Virginia Power 12-9 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Tied at 9 after nine innings, the Rockers (18-9) used a Power error, an RBI single, and a sacrifice fly to plate three runs in the top of the 10th to help seal the win.
High Point sits atop of the Atlantic League’s South Division standings, while West Virginia (15-12) is three games back in second place.
High Point starter Mitch Atkins managed just two innings before getting pulled for Ryan Chaffee. Chaffee was solid, allowing just two runs on three hits and striking out five in three innings.
The Rockers’ bullpen took it the rest of the way, combining to allow just three hits and striking out four against one walk in five innings. Kyle Halbohn got the win, allowing just two hits and one walk and stuck out one in one inning.
West Virginia took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Jimmy Paredes hit his seventh homer of the season to right field.
Both teams went scoreless in the second, but plated seven runs each in the third.
High Point used RBI singles from Stephen Cardullo and James McOwen before Giovanny Alfonzo hit a three-run homer.
The Power answered as Paredes singled in a run, Edwin Espinal smacked a two-run single, and Miles Williams smashed a three-run homer to give West Virginia an 8-7 edge.
Williams homered for a second time in the fifth, his 15th of the season, extending West Virginia’s lead to 9-7.
The Rockers’ Michael Gulino hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to help High Point knot the score at 9 and force extra innings.
High Point broke through again in the top of the 10th as Gulino scored on an error by Power third baseman Alberto Callaspo and Michael Martinez and Quincy Latimore each tallied an RBI to cap the scoring.
Paredes finished 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Williams finished 2 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs and Teodoro Martinez went 3 for 5 for the Power, which cranked out 14 hits.
West Virginia and High Point continue their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.