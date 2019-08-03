Devin Sweet notched his fourth straight quality start and Bobby Honeyman drove in three runs as the West Virginia Power picked up a 7-2 win over the Rome Braves Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
West Virginia (20-22 second half, 57-55 overall) got the scoring started in the first inning when Matt Sanders cranked his second homer of the season off Odalvi Javier (3-8), a solo shot that gave the Power a 1-0 lead. The rally continued later in the frame as Jake Anchia stroked an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0.
Rome (20-22, 50-61) tied it up in the fourth inning with solo home runs by Justin Dean and Braden Shewmake, but the Power went ahead with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Honeyman drew a bases-loaded walk and Austin Shenton added to the lead with a two-run single to stretch the lead to 5-2.
Sweet pitched six innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.
In the bottom of the sixth, Honeyman delivered an RBI single to put the Power ahead 6-2. Honeyman added another run-scoring hit in the eighth.
The Power and Braves continue their four-game series with a 2:05 p.m. start Sunday. Evan Johnson (0-1, 3.77 ERA) gets the ball for West Virginia while Greensboro sends Dilmer Mejia (5-2, 2.70) to the bump.