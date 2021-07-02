The West Virginia Power used a five-run first inning to grab an early lead and finished with 14 hits to put away the Lexington Legends 11-8 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Clinton Hollon (1-1) earned his first win of the season on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six with three walks in six innings.
West Virginia (12-16) posted an explosive first inning, highlighted by Edwin Espinal's three-run home run, his third of the season, to left-center field.
Yovan Gonzalez kept up the momentum for the Power in the middle innings, stroking a two-run single in the third and a two-run double in the fourth to help West Virginia take a 10-5 lead.
Lexington (19-9) pushed across another run in the seventh, but the Power's Rymer Liriano answered with an RBI single in the eighth.
The Legends rallied for two more runs in the top of the ninth, but would get no closer.
Gonzalez finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs, while Scott Kelly went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Teodoro Martinez and Rubi Silva each knocked in a run for the Power.
Ty'Relle Harris (3-1) took the loss for the Legends, yielding nine runs on nine hits and striking out two against five walks in just 32/3 innings.
West Virginia and Lexington continue their series doubleheader Saturday starting at 5:05 p.m. and then play again on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. and another doubleheader Monday. Both the Saturday and Sunday contests will feature a fireworks show following the conclusion of the games.