Starter Ryne Inman struck out 10 and the West Virginia Power used a four-run fifth inning to put away the Lakewood BlueClaws 5-2 Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
The Power (29-32) has won three straight and four of its last six contests.
West Virginia struck first in the bottom of the third. Manny Pazos hit a one-out triple and scored on a single by Billy Cooke for a 1-0 lead.
Inman allowed just one hit and walked two with 10 strikeouts in 42/3 innings.
Ryan Ramiz smoked a two-run double to key the Power’s four-run fourth.
Reliever Robert Winslow pitched the final 12/3 innings to earn the save.
Brendan McGuigan got the win, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two in 21/3 innings.
West Virginia goes for the series sweep of the BlueClaws at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.