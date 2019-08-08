Ryne Inman pitched a three-hit shutout as the West Virginia Power blanked the Lakewood BlueClaws 3-0 Thursday night in Lakewood, New Jersey.
Inman (8-7) struck out 12 and walked none. He threw 107 pitches, 80 for strikes.
The Power (22-24 second half, 59-57 overall) scored single runs in three different innings. Charlie McConnell had an RBI triple in the third, McConnell delivered the second run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez scored in the eighth on a wild pitch.
Rodriguez and Mike Salvatore each had two hits for the Power.
Tom Sutera (0-2) took the loss for Lakewood, which fell to 19-25 in the second half an 48-66 overall.
The second game of the four-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday.