While at least three of the four minor league baseball teams in West Virginia have been on the chopping block since last year in professional baseball’s proposed restructuring, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he’s optimistic pro baseball in the Mountain State is sticking around.
Justice spent some time during his Thursday news conference discussing the future of minor league baseball in the state, saying he has been in contact with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred about the issue.
“I am very confident to say that Major League Baseball will have multiple teams playing baseball in West Virginia next season,” Justice said.
If that comes to pass, it would be a massive shift in the fortunes of West Virginia minor league baseball from last fall, when MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 teams from the minor league system became public. On the original list were three teams in West Virginia — Charleston’s West Virginia Power, the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays. Only the West Virginia Black Bears, whose home is Monongalia County Ballpark which they share with West Viriginia University, was spared.
Since then, the names on the list became more nebulous as negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball continued. Power managing partner Tim Wilcox told HD Media last week he didn’t know where the Power stood.
“I can’t tell you who is on it or who is off,” Wilcox said. “It would really be sad if you thought you made the cut, but now you’re out. We just don’t know. Minor League Baseball down in St. Pete [headquarters for MiLB], they’re trying to do what they can. But with this new cutback of the 42 teams, there won’t be a minor league system in St. Pete anymore. Major League Baseball is going to run it all.”
Justice said, through his discussions with Manfred and his office, that West Virginia’s four teams could be spared, but nothing yet was concrete.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Justice said. “There’s work to be done right here in Charleston. There’s work to be done in other areas. We’re working it, but I remain hopeful that all four of our minor league teams will continue to be a part of our West Virginia communities.”
What form those teams take remains up in the air. A May story in Sports Illustrated reported that any contracted teams could become summer wood-bat teams for college players or part of a “Dream League” of independent teams populated by players recently cut from their MLB organizations. Wilcox also mentioned to HD Media the possibilities of independent leagues like the Frontier League or Atlantic League.
Regardless, no decision will be official until MLB and MiLB reach a new Professional Baseball Agreement.
As for a 2020 minor league season, Justice’s answer wasn’t as sure. MLB and the MLB Players Association have not yet agreed to the terms of a truncated 2020 season, and the minors wouldn’t be figured out until the majors are.
“There are still all kinds of issues as far as them addressing the ability to have baseball period,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll learn more stuff as we go forward. Right now, I can’t tell you anything specifically about this season.”