The West Virginia Power was unable to overcome an early offensive onslaught from Lakewood and lost 7-1 to the BlueClaws Saturday night in Lakewood, New Jersey.
Lakewood poured in five runs in the second inning, beginning with Abrahan Gutierrez scoring off a wild pitch from Power pitcher Evan Johnson. Juan Aparcio then batted in Seth Lancaster, followed by Yerwin Trejo doubling and bringing Ben Pelletier home, before Trejo was able to score off a single from Malvin Matos. Luis Garcia then batted in Matos for the final run of the inning on a single to right field.
Lakewood continued its hot hitting into the fifth inning, where Garcia once again batted in Matos to extend the Lakewood lead to 6-0. Seth Lancaster scored the final run for the BlueClaws by hitting a home run to right field in the fifth inning.
Mike Salvatore scored the Power's lone run of the day off a wild pitch from Lakewood pitcher Dominic Pipkin.
Jhordany Mezquita (3-7) earned the win for Lakewood after tossing five scoreless innings.
The four-game series concludes with a 1:05 start Sunday.