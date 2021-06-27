LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers pounded out 13 hits, including five home runs, to defeat the West Virginia Power 17-9 Sunday to complete a three-game weekend sweep at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Lancaster, which evened its record at 14-14, scored in every inning but the fifth. Alejandro De Aza, a 37-year-old from the Dominican Republic who played in parts of 10 major-league seasons, led the Barnstormers’ onslaught by going 3 for 3 with four runs and four RBIs. De Aza, who also walked and was hit by a pitch, reached base in all five of his plate appearances and had a double, a triple and his first home run of the season, leaving him a single shy of hitting for the cycle.
Caleb Gindl hit two home runs, giving him a league-leading 12 on the season and four in the three games against West Virginia. Trayvon Robinson and Blake Gailen also homered for Lancaster.
After Gindl’s first home run in the bottom of the first, the Power took a 4-1 lead by scoring four runs in the top of the second. Alberto Callaspo, Dante Peretti and Teodoro Martinez all had RBI singles in the inning, and a bases-loaded walk by Jose Tabata brought in the fourth run. West Virginia (10-15) left the bases loaded, part of the Power’s 14 runners left on base in the game.
The lead didn’t last long. Lancaster got one run back in the bottom of the second, then scored four times in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good on a two-run triple by De Aza, an RBI groundout and a wild pitch.
Lancaster started to pull away in the bottom of the fourth, when Gindl and Robinson each belted two-run home runs for a 10-4 Barnstormers lead. De Aza doubled after Robinson’s blast, ending the day for Power starter Manny Corpas (0-1), who allowed 10 runs on 10 hits in 31/3 innings.
West Virginia got a run back in the top of the fifth on Rymer Liriano’s RBI single to cut the deficit to 10-5, but Lancaster added three runs in the bottom of the sixth without the benefit of a hit. Three hit batsmen, three walks, a stolen base and a wild pitch led to the Barnstormers’ three runs in the inning, upping their lead to 13-5.
Elmer Reyes had an RBI single for the Power in the top of the seventh, but in the bottom half, De Aza’s home run gave Lancaster a 15-6 lead.
Solo homers in the top of the eighth by Tabata, Dominic Bethancourt and Alberto Callaspo closed the gap to 15-9 before Lancaster’s Gailen finished the slugfest with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
After a day off Monday, the Power concludes its six-game road trip with three games at Lexington starting with Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. start.
The Power then starts a seven-game home stand Friday with four games against Lexington and three with York.