LANCASTER, Pa. — A four-run bottom of the fifth inning carried the Lancaster Barnstormers to an 8-6 win over the West Virginia Power Saturday night.
In a see-saw battle, the Power (10-14) took the lead in the top of the first, the Barnstormers answered with two in the bottom half, the Power evened things up with a run in the fourth and Lancaster (13-14) took a 4-2 lead with two in the bottom of the frame.
The Power scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead before Lancaster reclaimed the lead for good.
Alejandro De Aza led the Barnstormers’ 11-hit attack, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Caleb Gindi hit a two-run home run, his 10th of the season, for Lancaster.
Scott Kelly reached base in all five of his plate appearances for the Power, going 3 for 3 with two walks and scoring two runs.
Lancaster reliever Ryan Evans (1-0) was credited with the win. Scott Shuman pitched the ninth for his sixth save. Eleardo Cabrera (0-1) was charged with the loss.
Lancaster goes for the three-game series sweep when the teams meet in a 1 p.m. start Sunday.