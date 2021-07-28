The West Virginia Power dropped a 5-4 decision to the Lancaster Barnstormers Wednesday evening at Appalachian Power Park
Lancaster improves to 27-28 on the season, while West Virginia falls to 21-32 and sits in last place in the Atlantic League's South Division.
Yoel Espinal (2-5) picked up the win for Lancaster, allowing just one hit and striking out five in three innings of relief.
West Virginia starter Joe Harris (0-2) suffered the loss, giving up five runs on six hits and striking out three against one walk in four innings.
The Power got off to a fast start, using a solo home run by Nate Easley and a two-run single from Teodoro Martinez to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
The Barnstormers answered in the fourth with a two-run blast by Kelly Dugan and piled on three more runs in the fifth to go up 5-3.
The Lancaster bullpen kept West Virginia off balance the rest of the night, giving up just one run on five hits and striking out 15 against one walk in eight innings.
The Power rallied for a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Edwin Espinal, but would get no closer.
Martinez finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs for the Power, but no other West Virginia hitter tallied multiple hits.
West Virginia and Lancaster continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.