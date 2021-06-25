LANCASTER, Pa. — Trayvon Robinson had a home run and three RBI to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to an 8-3 Atlantic League win over the West Virginia Power Friday night.
Robinson’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh set the final score. Blake Gailen and LeDarious Clark also had home runs for Lancaster.
Dominic DiSabatino (2-3) picked up the win for the Barnstormers, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings. The loss went to West Virginia’s Clinton Hollon (0-1), who yielded four runs on six hits in five innings.
The Power scored its first run in the third inning on Scott Kelly’s RBI single, then added two in the fourth when Teodoro Martinez’s double scored Jose Tabata and Yovan Gonzalez drove in a run on a ground out.
Kelly and Gonzalez both had two hits for the Power.
West Virginia’s road trip continues with games Saturday and Sunday against the Barnstormers.