Three Lancaster Barnstormer pitchers limited the West Virginia Power to one run and seven hits in a 4-1 Atlantic League win Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Cody Boydstun (2-2) got the victory after throwing six innings, allowing five hits and the Power's only run, which came on Miles Williams' home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Junior Rincon followed with two scoreless innings and Brent Teller pitched the ninth for his first save of the season for Lancaster, which evened its record at 28-28.
Alexis Candelario (1-5) took the loss for the Power, which fell to 21-33. He allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings.
Connor Myers had two of the Power's four hits, raising his batting average to .319. Blake Allemand went 3 for 5 for the Barnstormers.
The Power hits the road for a three-game series at High Point, starting with a 7:05 start Friday night.