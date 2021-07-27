Caleb Gindl swatted two home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 12-6 win over the West Virginia Power Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Gindl's homers -- both two-run shots, in the second and sventh innings -- gave him 20 on the season, tops in the Atlantic League. He also had a sacrifice fly.
Lancaster (26-28) jumped on West Virginia (21-31) with four runs in the top of the first, including a three-run home run by LeDarious Clark, his seventh. The Barnstormers added three runs in the second inning, highlighted by Gindl's first round-tripper of the game, and added a run on Gindl's sacrifice fly in the third for an 8-1 lead.
The Power, which got on the scoreboard on Edwin Espinal's RBI single in the bottom of the first, fought back in the fourth on Dominic Bethancourt's RBI double and a two-run home run by Connor Myers, his first of the season. West Virginia then added two runs in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Nate Easley and Myers, cutting Lancaster's lead to 8-6.
But the Barnstormers reclaimed control with four runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Nick Shumpert and Gindl's second two-run homer of the night.
Junior Figueroa (1-3) took the loss for the Power after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and six walks. The win went to Lancaster reliever Brent Teller (1-0).
The Power outhit the Barnstormers 13-8, but Lancaster took advantage of 11 walks issued by West Virginia pitchers.
The second game of the scheduled three-game series is set for a 7:05 p.m. start Wednesday.