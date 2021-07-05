An untimely error and some missed opportunities derailed the West Virginia Power in a 4-1 loss to the Lexington Legends in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Lexington (21-11) scored three unearned runs in the top of the fourth of the seven-inning game, in which the Power (14-18) outhit the Legends 8-3.
It spoiled a solid outing by Power starter Elih Villanueva (2-2), who pitched the seven-inning complete game, allowing just the three hits and one walk.
Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on D.J. Peterson’s ninth home run of the season.
The back-breaker came in the top of the fourth, when the Legends scored three runs on just one hit. A walk, a hit batsman and a two-out error by Power third baseman Jimmy Paredes loaded the bases for Roberto Baldoquin, whose double to the left-center field gap on a 3-2 pitch from Villanueva drove home all three runners.
Lexington’s Liam O’Sullivan (4-1) got the complete-game win, dancing in and out of trouble while allowing eight hits and a walk in his seven innings.
The Power’s only run came on Jose Tabata’s fourth home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the bottom of the fourth.
West Virginia missed a big chance in the bottom of the third after loading the bases on singles by Justin Henle, Teodoro Martinez and Alberto Callaspo, who entered the doubleheader with the Atlantic League’s second-best batting average at .396.
But the Power’s next hitter, Paredes, hit a hard line drive right at Lexington right fielder Tillman Pugh, not deep enough to score Henle from third, and O’Sullivan struck out Rymer Liriano to strand the three runners.
After winning the first three games of the rare six-game home series with Lexington before losing Sunday and Monday night, the Power needed a win in the nightcap to make up ground on the first-place Legends, who led the Power by seven games in the South Division standings heading into Monday’s second game.