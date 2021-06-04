The West Virginia Power gave up 12 runs over the first three innings as it dropped a 15-6 decision to the Lexington Legends Friday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky.
West Virginia falls to 4-3 and sits in third place in the Atlantic League’s South Division.
Lexington reliever Tony Cingrani earned the win, striking out one in one inning after replacing starter Dustin Beggs in the fifth inning.
Power starter Elih Villanueva tookthe loss, giving up seven runs on five hits and striking out two with three walks in just 11/3 innings.
Cole Sturgeon went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and former Cincinnati Red Brandon Phillips went 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Legends, who tallied 14 hits.
For West Virginia, Elmer Reyes went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Jose Tabata went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Rubi Silva hit an RBI double.
West Virginia and Lexington continue their series Saturday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.