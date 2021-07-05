It's not often you'll see an intentional walk to start an inning, but that's the kind of respect Lexington Legends center fielder Courtney Hawkins has earned from West Virginia Power manager Mark Minicozzi.
Hawkins' numbers bear out Minicozzi's approach, but giving him two free passes wasn't enough to keep Lexington from sweeping West Virginia in a doubleheader Monday night, with the Legends winning 5-1 and 7-3 in the two seven-inning Atlantic League games at Appalachian Power Park.
The sweep gave Lexington (22-11) its third consecutive win over the Power and a split of the rare six-game series after West Virginia (14-19) won the first three games. The overextended showdown was prompted by postponements of two scheduled games between the teams in June.
Hawkins, a 27-year-old former first-round draft pick (13th selection overall) of the Chicago White Sox in 2013, has hit six home runs in Lexington's last nine meetings against the Power. During that stretch, Hawkins is hitting .393 with a 1.142 slugging percentage.
Hawkins' sixth home run against the Power -- half his total of 12 on the season -- came in the top of the third inning of Monday's nightcap, giving Lexington a 2-1 lead. Minicozzi had seen enough of Hawkins after that, having his pitchers intentionally walk him in his next two plate appearances, including when Hawkins was the leadoff batter in the top of the fifth and the Power was trailing 2-1.
"Instead of letting our pitchers make mistakes and throw fastballs down the middle, we put him on first base," Minicozzi said. "We have a better chance of winning by putting him on first because we can’t pitch to him, unfortunately.
"If there was bases loaded and he was coming up, I'd put him on."
Hawkins eventually came around to score, giving Lexington a 3-1 lead. The Power tied the score in the bottom of the fifth on Scott Kelly's third home run of the season and an RBI single by Edwin Espinal, but Lexington answered with a four-run sixth, during which Hawkins was given his second intentional walk of the game.
"I tried my best to eliminate [Hawkins' bat] from the picture, but the wheels fell off at the end," Minicozzi said.
Trailing 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Power had a golden opportunity to cut into the deficit but was thwarted again by Hawkins, this time by his defense.
With the bases loaded and two out, the Power's Alberto Callaspo lined an opposite-field shot into left-center that seemed ticketed for extra bases, but Hawkins made a diving back-handed catch to end the threat and the inning. If Callaspo's drive had eluded him, the Power would've been right back in the game.
"He beat us," Minicozzi said of Hawkins. "Three games he came up with the game-winning hit or enough RBIs to beat us. We won three games in this series, and Courtney Hawkins won three games of this series."
Pat Young (1-1) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and three walks -- including the intentional pass to Hawkins -- in Lexington's four-run sixth inning.
Elmer Reyes was 2 for 2 with a walk for the Power, and teammate Rubi Silva stole two bases.
First game: Lexington 4, West Virginia 1
An untimely error and some missed opportunities derailed the Power in the opener of the twin bill.
Lexington scored three unearned runs in the top of the fourth and won despite the fact that the Power outhit the Legends 8-3.
It spoiled a solid outing by Power starter Elih Villanueva (2-2), who pitched the seven-inning complete game, allowing just the three hits and one walk.
Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on D.J. Peterson’s ninth home run of the season.
The back-breaker came in the top of the fourth, when the Legends scored three runs on just one hit. A walk, a hit batsman and a two-out error by Power third baseman Jimmy Paredes loaded the bases for Roberto Baldoquin, whose double to the left-center field gap on a 3-2 pitch from Villanueva drove home all three runners.
Lexington’s Liam O’Sullivan (4-1) got the complete-game win, dancing in and out of trouble while allowing eight hits and a walk in his seven innings.
The Power’s only run came on Jose Tabata’s fourth home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the bottom of the fourth.
West Virginia missed a big chance in the bottom of the third after loading the bases on singles by Justin Henle, Teodoro Martinez and Callaspo, who entered the doubleheader with the Atlantic League’s second-best batting average at .396.
But the Power’s next hitter, Paredes, hit a hard line drive right at Lexington right fielder Tillman Pugh, not deep enough to score Henle from third, and O’Sullivan struck out Rymer Liriano to strand the three runners.
The Power's six-game home stand concludes with three games against York, starting with a 6:05 p.m. start Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park. After that, West Virginia departs on a 12-game road trip, it's longest of the season, to Southern Maryland, Long Island, Gastonia and York.