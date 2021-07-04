The Lexington Legends erased a 4-0 deficit and rallied for a 6-5 Fourth of July win over the West Virginia Power Sunday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The loss, played in front of a season-high announced crowd of 3,507 at the APP, snapped the Power's four-game winning streak, all coming against the first-place Legends.
Down 4-0 after five innings, Lexington (20-11) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, took its first lead with a three-run eighth and, after the Power (14-17) tied the game at 5 in the bottom of the eighth, scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the ninth.
The tiebreaker came when Lexington's Jordan Pacheco delivered a two-out RBI single off Power reliever D'Andre Knight (0-1), scoring Courtney Hawkins, who had doubled with one out.
Early on, it looked like the Power was on its way to its fifth-straight win over the Legends and its fourth in a row in a rare six-game home series with Lexington. The teams are slated for a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. Monday, their second twin bill in three days.
West Virginia starter Arik Sikula cruised through the first five innings, holding Lexington scoreless while the Power scored on an RBI single in the second inning by Alfonso Reda, a solo home run in the fourth by Jose Tabata (his fourth of the season), Rubi Silva's run-scoring base hit later in the fourth and a bases-loaded hit by pitch, taken by Alberto Callaspo in the fifth.
Lexington scored its first run off Sikula in the top of the sixth when Hawkins hit his 11th home run.
Sikula came out to start the seventh and hit Lexington's Roberto Balquin on a 3-2 pitch. After walking Ben Aklinski on four pitches, Sikula was replaced on the mound by Maddux Conger, who hit Omar Artsen to load the bases with none out.
It looked like Conger might wriggle out of the jam when he struck out the next two Lexington batters, but he threw a wild pitch with two outs and the bases still loaded, cutting the Power's lead to 4-2. Conger got the final out of the frame by striking out Tillman Pugh on a 3-2 pitch for his third whiff of the frame.
Sikula's final pitching line showed two runs allowed in six-plus innings on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. He threw 100 pitches. Sikula's 38 strikeouts (in a team-high 43 innings) rank third in the Atlantic League.
He lost his chance at the win, though, when Lexington scored three runs in the top of the eighth off Arcenio Leon, the Power's third pitcher of the night. Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Lexington, but the Legends cut the deficit to 4-3 on a Leon wild pitch and took the lead on Chris Fornaci's two-out, two-run single.
The Power tied it at 5 in the bottom of the eighth when Teodoro Martinez grounded a single to left, moved to second on an error by Fornaci at third base and on a two-out pinch-hit RBI single by Elmer Reyes.
After Lexington scored off Knight in the top of the ninth, Legends reliever Derek Self shut down the Power in the bottom half, allowing only a two-out single by Silva to earn his fifth save.
The win went to Robert Carson (2-2), who allowed the unearned tying run in the eighth.