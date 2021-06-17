CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Rymer Liriano clubbed a three-run home run in the top of the eighth, breaking a 2-2 tie to lead the West Virginia Power to a 5-2 Atlantic League win over the Long Island Ducks.
Liriano's first home run of the season came with two outs off Long Island reliever Clint Freeman (0-1) on the first pitch of the at-bat. The blast came after Freeman intentionally walked Edwin Espinal with first base open and scored Jimmy Paredes, who led off the inning with a single, and Espinal.
The win was the first on the road this season for the Power (7-9) after five losses away from home, including the first two games of the three-game set against the Ducks.
Power reliever Pat Young (1-0) was credited with the win after notching three strikeouts in the seventh inning, and Diego Moreno picked up his second save with two perfect innings that included three strikeouts.
Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then the Power evened the score in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Liriano scored Rubi Silva, who singled to start the frame and moved to third on an Espinal single.
Long Island (10-8) regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Power answered in the top of the sixth on Espinal's solo home run, his first of the season.
Power starter Elih Villanueva went five innings, allowing two runs while striking out six. Power pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts on the night, including four by Ducks right fielder Daniel Fields.
The Power returns home for a three-game weekend series at Appalachian Power Park against Gastonia, starting with a scheduled 7:05 p.m. start Friday.