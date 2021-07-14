CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- The West Virginia Power dropped an 11-7 decision to the Long Island Ducks Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
The Power falls to 17-24 on the season, while the Ducks improve to 23-19.
West Virginia trailed just 8-6 through the top of the eighth inning, but a three-homer by Long Island's Sal Giardina in the bottom of the frame helped seal the victory for the Ducks.
Joe Iorio earned the win for Long Island, scattering three runs on eight hits and striking out three against one walk in five innings.
West Virginia struck first, scoring a run on Norberto Susini's RBI single to center in the top of the second.
After Long Island answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, the Power's Scott Kelly launched a solo home run in the top of the third to give West Virginia a 2-1 edge.
But the Ducks took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning, plating three runs, and tacking on another run in the fourth to go up 5-2.
West Virginia's Albert Callaspo singled in a run in the fifth and Kelly drove in another run in the sixth and the Power used a fielder's choice and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to add two more runs.
Alfonso Reda homered in the top of the ninth to cap the Power scoring.
After scoring a run each in the fourth and sixth innings, Long Island plated two runs in the seventh,and Giardina hammered a three-run shot to right-center field in the eighth.
Arik Sikula (2-5) suffered the loss for West Virginia, yielding five runs on seven hits and striking out two against four walks in five innings.
Kelly, Callaspo, Susini and Teodoro Martinez each finished with two hits for the Power.
West Virginia and Long Island continue their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.