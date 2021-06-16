CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Long Island Ducks jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 4-2 Atlantic League win over the West Virginia Power Wednesday night.
Long Island (10-7) scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and made it 3-0 in the third on Hector Sanchez’s second home run of the season. The Power (6-9) came back with a two-run home run by Jimmy Paredes, his second of the season, in the top of the fourth, but that was all West Virginia could muster.
The Ducks added the game’s final run on Steve Lombardozzi’s home run, also his second of the season, in the fifth off Power starter David Kubiak (0-2). Kubiak pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
The win went to Long Island starter Vin Mazzaro (2-0), who allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout in six innings. After Anderson DeLeon pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Ducks, Michael Tonkin pitched the ninth for his second save.
The Power, which outhit the Ducks 7-5, got multiple-hit games out of Scott Kelly and Rubi Silva, who both went 2 for 4.
Hunter Cervenka pitched two perfect innings of relief for the Power.
Long Island goes for the three-game sweep when the teams meet again Thursday night. The Power returns home Friday for a five-game home stand, starting with three games against Gastonia and two against High Point.