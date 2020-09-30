The plan at Appalachian Power Park is for fans to enjoy some baseball there in 2021. The particulars are still to be determined.
The Professional Baseball Agreement — the contract between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball — expired Wednesday without a new deal being reached. At some point, the two sides will come together, but that new agreement could start a seismic shift in what the minor leagues look like.
Early reported drafts of the new plan had 42 minor league teams currently affiliated with MLB teams to lose that affiliation. The West Virginia Power was one of the teams whose link to the majors was reportedly on the chopping block. The plans have gone through several versions since then, but the full plan has not been announced by either side. That leaves a lot of franchises, the Power included, up in the air.
“Unfortunately, there’s still not a whole lot to be finitely known,” said David Kahn, the Power’s broadcasting and media relations manager. “The only thing we know right now from today is that the deal that has been going since 1990 has expired and there’s no new deal set in place yet.
“It’s kind of in limbo while the negotiations continue, while we figure out the affiliation situation,” he added. “Everything has already been in flux, but now it’s more in flux because there’s no governing agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.”
On top of those continuing negotiations, the franchise is still trying to figure out the full impact of COVID-19 to its bottom line. The virus erased the 2020 season for the Power and the rest of the minors, taking the season’s revenue streams with it.
In the interim, the Power has worked with several groups to put on as many events at the park as it can. On top of several high school baseball showcases, Appalachian Power Park was the first ballpark in 2020 to host The Josh Gibson Foundation’s Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues.
Kahn said other events are on their way and will be announced soon. All of those events also are helping the club learn what it will need to do to operate games safely in the era of COVID-19.
The Power continues to play the waiting game as MLB and MiLB hammer out a new deal. Only then will the Power learn its future — whether it remains an MLB affiliate and where its new home may be if its not. There are positive signs that, if the team loses its affiliation, there may be a landing spot. The Bluefield and Princeton short-season teams also were going to lose their affiliations, but MLB recently announced that the Appalachian League, the two teams’ home, will become a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.
“Though we have missed baseball this summer on the diamonds across West Virginia, today’s announcement is great news for Bluefield and Princeton, and frankly for anyone who enjoys watching our nation’s game in a West Virginia summer,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a release. “The announcement of this new format for the Appalachian League made today by MLB and Baseball USA ensures future summer nights in Princeton and Bluefield will be spent watching our national pastime.”
MLB also recently announced that the Frontier League, American Association and Atlantic League all will become “partner leagues” with the majors. In that, those leagues will collaborate with MLB on initiatives that will bring organized baseball to towns throughout the United States and Canada.
That’s a good step, Kahn said, but the Power wants to see definitively what joining a partner league means and what benefits it will provide. The club wants to see how strong the link is between MLB and the partner leagues and if it’s mutually beneficial.
Either way, Kahn said, expect to see pro baseball in Charleston next season.
“Regardless of whether or not we’re affiliated next year, there will be baseball at Appalachian Power Park,” Kahn said. “We are going to have baseball at Appalachian Power Park. Our goal is to be the West Virginia Power, affiliated in Minor League Baseball. That’s a positive thing in terms of we can have a wider reach of lower-level minor league baseball, per se. The thing we have to wait on is, yes, they’re a partner league, but what does that mean?
“The reality is we don’t know what all of that means just yet,” he added. “Hopefully, in the next few months, we do.”