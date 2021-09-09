We can soon say goodbye to the West Virginia Power, and welcome back the Charleston Charlies -- at least on a part-time basis.
Exactly what Charleston's Atlantic League baseball franchise will be called on a full-time basis, though, will remain a mystery for a few more weeks.
This much we know: The team's geographical identifier will no longer be West Virginia, as it's been since 2005, when the Power's debut coincided with the opening of Appalachian Power Park. The team will be called the Charleston something-or-others, fill in the blank.
Chuck Domino, president of the West Virginia Power, announced Thursday morning that the team will unveil the change in name, new logos and other means of team branding on Tuesday, Sept. 28, between games of a doubleheader against the Long Island Ducks at Appalachian Power Park.
Domino said the team will retain the Charleston Charlies moniker for Tuesday and Saturday games, as has been its practice during its first season in the Atlantic League. The Charlies name, popular among longtime Charleston baseball fans, harkens back to the 1970s, when the city's pro team was a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate in Class AAA, pro baseball's highest level of the minor leagues.
Without revealing the team's new name, club officials only offered a hint Tuesday to what it might be: The team's new name will be two words, five letters each, with the second five-letter word ending in the letter S.
Domino also announced that the team will sponsor a contest, awarding season tickets and a team uniform to the fan who can correctly guess the team's new name before the Sept. 28 unveiling.
