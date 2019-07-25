Dean Nevarez smashed a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to help the West Virginia Power avoid the series sweep with a 3-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.
Josias De Los Santos picked up the win for the Power, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five against one walk in six innings.
Hickory struck first as Pedro Gonzalez led off the second inning with a single, moved to third on a wild pitch and a balk before crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly.
The Crawdads tacked on another run in the third, using a lead-off double and a Power throwing error to go up 2-0.
The Power (16-18) answered in the fourth as Austin Shenton smacked an RBI triple and Nevarez hit an RBI double to knot the score at 2.
De Los Santos found his groove after allowing the run in the third, retiring the final 12 batters he faced for his second quality start of the season.
Nevarez completed the Power’s comeback in the seventh, launching a solo home run to left field to put West Virginia up 3-2.
Power reliever Reid Morgan worked around a single to throw a scoreless seventh, and Dayeison Arias struck out four over the eighth and ninth innings to earn his ninth save in 10 opportunities.
West Virginia continues its road trip with a four-game series against the Rome Braves starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Left-hander Nate Fisher (0-0, 12.46 ERA) will start for the Power, while Rome will counter with left-hander Gabriel Noguera (4-4, 3.14).