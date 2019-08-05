Dean Nevarez was 4 for 4 and the West Virginia Power pounded out 13 hits in earning a 5-2 victory over the Rome Braves at Appalachian Power Park Monday.
Onil Pena added three hits for the Power (21-23) and Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Honeyman both contributed two hits each in the West Virginia offensive attack.
Rome (21-23) scored the first two runs of the game, one each in the first and second inning to take a 2-0 lead but it was all Power after that in scoring the final five runs.
Trailing 2-0, Pena hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the game at two and West Virginia took the lead for good in the sixth inning on a Charlie McConnell RBI single.
The Power tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on RBI singles from Nevarez and Charlie McConnell.
The two teams conclude their four-game series on Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. West Virginia will be looking to take the series after winning two of the first three games.