The first opportunity for area fans to see the new-look, independent Atlantic League version of the West Virginia Power will come on Friday night as the team kicks off the first of a three-game exhibition series against the Black Sox, a team that travels the country taking on professional teams of various levels.
First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park, and it comes exactly one week before the Power’s Atlantic League regular-season opener May 28 against the Southern Maryland Blue Claws, also at the APP.
While fans can expect their first experience with the new club, it may not see the team’s anticipated roster in whole.
The Power is waiting for six international players who are dealing with visa issues, and manager Mark Minicozzi believes a few of them will eventually be difference-makers for the club. Just not this weekend.
“Our team this exhibition will probably look drastically different come opening night,” Minicozzi said at the team’s media day on Wednesday. “We’re missing six or seven guys. We had one guy who had a baby today. We have another player, a former major-leaguer, coming. We have six visa guys that we’re waiting on right now and we’re in the process of that. We’re hoping they’ll be here for opening day. If they’re not, they will be here soon.
“But there’s some very impactful guys of those six players. We have multiple MVP candidates for the season, we have two or three of them coming over, so it’s going to be real exciting once those guys get here.”
The atmosphere however, should be a good indication of what can be expected this season and the hope is that the players that are in uniform will put on a good show.
That includes former Marshall and major league pitcher Aaron Blair, who spent two stints with the Atlanta Braves. And while Blair will see action this weekend, it won’t be for the Power. Instead, Blair will start on the mound on Saturday for the Black Sox and will pitch against the Power’s roster.
But for what the games may be lacking, Minicozzi said that competition won’t be as Power players compete for playing time and Black Sox players continue to try and impress for opportunities elsewhere.
“We’re playing the Black Sox, so there’s a lot of guys coming who would love to have jobs here,” Mincozzi said. “We have a lot of guys here competing for jobs. We have a lot of visa guys coming, so there’s guys here competing.”
For those players that will see the field, most importantly, the weekend series provides an opportunity to shake off some rust.
“It’s a chance for a lot of guys, for pitchers to get on the mound, some haven’t pitched in a year,” Minicozzi said. “It’s time for them to get that rust off, to get back on the mound, for guys to get in the box and see live pitches. I don’t think there’s too much going into it, we’re not trying to sweep a series, but we want guys to get out there, get at-bats, get their work.
“It’s going to be fun, it’s a cool atmosphere that we can plug guys in here and there.”
For team CEO Andy Shea, Friday will be the culmination of a long couple of years, through the near-loss of the team and a canceled 2020 season, lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is ready,” Shea said. “When you think about what this last year was in many different ways, between major league baseball and minor league baseball reorganization, with COVID and everything that happened and didn’t happen with last season, we could not be more excited with where we stand today.”