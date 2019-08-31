A pair of home runs in the fourth inning carried the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 3-1 win over the West Virginia Power Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park, handing the Power its fifth consecutive loss.
West Virginia (67-70 overall, 30-37 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Matt Sanders drove in Mike Salvatore with a single to right field.
Greensboro drew even in the top of the third inning when Kyle Mottice scored while Jonah Davis was caught in a rundown.
Luke Mangieri handed the Grasshoppers the lead in the top of the fourth inning after hitting his fifth home run of the season on a line drive to center field. Grant Koch added an insurance run later in the fourth inning after sending his eight home run out of the park over the center field wall.
Will Kobos earned the win for Greensboro after tossing five innings, allowing three hits and one run and striking out six. Christian Pedrol, making his Power debut, took the loss after tossing six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with nine strikeouts.
Greensboro improved to 79-57 on the season and 35-32 in the second half.
The teams meet again Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. start. Evan Johnson (1-4, 4.86) is scheduled to start for the Power. The final game of the season is set for 2:05 p.m. Monday.