The West Virginia Power is again all alone in first place.
Three Power pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout to defeat the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2-0 Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
West Virginia improved to 26-17 in the Atlantic League's South Division second-half standings, a half-game ahead of High Point (25-17), which had its scheduled game with Lancaster postponed by rain Tuesday.
Power starter Joe Testa (4-3) got the win after shutting down Gastonia on four hits over 62/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Junior Rincon followed with 11/3 innings of scoreless relief and Mike Broadway pitched the ninth inning for his team-high 10th save of the season.
West Virginia got all the runs it would need in the sixth inning, when Alberto Callaspo tripled home Scott Kelly and scored on Jimmy Paredes' RBI single.
John Anderson (0-3) took the loss for Gastonia, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings.
The Power can extend its lead in the South with a doubleheader against Gastonia Wednesday, with the start of the first seven-inning game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The four-game series with the Honey Hunters concludes Thursday before the Power heads to High Point for a crucial three-game weekend series with the Rockers. They will be the final regular-season games between the division leaders.