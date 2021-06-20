The West Virginia Power and the Gastonia Honey Hunters played back-to-back tense one-run games Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, both resulting in Power wins.
That's where the similarities ended.
After winning a 2-1 pitchers' duel Saturday, the Power held on for a 14-13 Atlantic League slugfest victory Sunday.
Jimmy Paredes (2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs) and Jose Tabata (2 for 5 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs) led the Power's 14-hit, 14-run attack Sunday, and West Virginia needed every last one of them.
The Power (9-10), which used eight pitchers, had seemingly comfortable leads -- 7-0 after two innings, 14-8 heading into the ninth -- but barely escaped with a win in front of an announced crowd of 1,303.
Gastonia (8-12) scored five runs in the ninth against three Power relievers and left the tying and go-ahead runs on base before Diego Moreno got the elusive 27th out and recorded his team-high fourth save of the season and second in less than 20 hours.
Moreno nailed down Saturday's win by striking out the side in the ninth, preserving the win in which Gastonia managed just two hits.
On Sunday, Moreno faced just one batter, Ermindo Esobar, who popped to first for the final out with runners on first and second. After being held to just two hits Saturday, the Honey Hunters had 14 hits Sunday, including four in the five-run ninth.
The Power scored in six different innings and never trailed.
In the bottom of the first, the Power scored five runs and had four hits off Gastonia starter Jay Gause (1-2), who compounded his problems by hitting two West Virginia batters with pitches and walking one. Paredes had a two-run single and Rymer Liriano, Edwin Espinal and Alberto Callaspo delivered RBI hits before Gause recorded an out. Gastonia averted more damage by getting a force out at home with the bases loaded and an inning-ending double play.
In the second, after Tabata was hit by a pitch, Paredes launched his third home run of the season to put the Power up 7-0.
Gastonia answered with five runs in the top of the third, chasing Power starter Misael Silverio. The big hit for the Honey Hunters was Josh Sales' seventh home run, a two-run shot.
West Virginia had an answer of its own, though, in the bottom of the third when Scott Kelly had an RBI double and Tabata added a two-run two-bagger, upping the Power's lead to 10-5.
The hits kept coming. Gastonia scored two runs in the top of the fourth to make it 10-7. Then, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame, Kelly was hit by a pitch -- the fourth and last time a Power hitter was plunked in the game -- to increase the lead to 11-7.
Gastonia got one run back in the fifth, but West Virginia tacked on a run in the sixth. Then, in the seventh, Tabata's first home run of the season and Callaspo's RBI single pushed the Power margin to 14-8.
Things settled down until the top of the ninth when the Honey Hunters came within a hit of tying the game.
Nathien Forest, the Power's sixth pitcher of the afternoon, started the ninth by walking the first two Gastonia hitters. After both runners moved up on a ground out, one run scored on a passed ball and another came home on a base hit by Steven Garkas, cutting the Power lead to 14-10.
Jean Machi replaced Forest but did not fare much better. A double by William Salas cut the Power lead to 14-11, then a two-out double by Boog Powell made it 14-12. A wild pitch moved Powell to third, and he scored on an infield single by Luis Touron to cut the deficit to 14-13.
After Machia walked the next hitter, he was replaced by Moreno, who retired Escobar on a 3-2 pitch to end the Father's Day slugfest.
Dominic Bethancourt, normally an infielder for the Power but also being used out of the bullpen, was credited for the win despite allowing two runs in 11/3 innings in relief of Siverio. The most effective of the Power's eight pitchers was Mike Broadway, who allowed no runs and no hits in 22/3 innings.
After a much-needed day off Monday, the Power hosts High Point at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday and 5:05 p.m. Wednesday before heading out on a six-game road trip.