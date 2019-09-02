The West Virginia Power saved one of its best performances for last Monday at Appalachian Power Park, as it a no-hit Greensboro through 71/3 innings in a 2-0 victory against the Grasshoppers.
Greensboro’s Justin Harrer ended the no-hit bid with a one-out triple in the eighth inning, but four Power pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout in West Virginia’s season finale.
West Virginia starter Juan Then went the first five innings and Brendan McGuigan hurled the next two no-hit innings. Robert Winslow then got an out in the eighth before giving up Greensboro’s first hit of the game to Harrer. Elias Espino gave up a one-out double in the ninth, but closed out the shutout.
It was a solid ending to an average season for the Power, which finished one game below .500 at 69-70. The Power’s record was possibly affected by roster moves, as 16 players were promoted to High-A Modesto throughout the season, including six players in the last three weeks.
Power manager David Berg was happy for the players promoted, despite what it did to the everyday lineup that set season lows in August in team batting average, runs per game and home runs. West Virginia endured its first overall losing record since 2014 (54-81).
“Obviously, we have had some great standouts with Logan Gilbert, Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez, Dayeison Arias and Devin Sweet,” Berg said. “It’s good for them to get promoted. That is what we are here for, is to move them along. It’s just a credit to what they have done this season.”
One player who didn’t get promoted but was a standout for the Power all season was infielder Bobby Honeyman, who was lone West Virginia player named to the South Atlantic League Annual All-Star team.
“Bobby has been here all year and has had a really good year offensively and defensively,” Berg said. “We have moved him around a lot and he has done a lot of good things. It is a great honor for him. And any honor you get is a good thing and he has played well enough to earn it.”
Honeyman said he was glad to see his work was paying off.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized for the work I have been putting in,” Honeyman said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough. It’s been a really good year for me and it’s good to see all the work is paying off.”
Honeyman was also happy for his teammates getting called up, and will look to join them in the future.
“It’s been really nice to see so many guys get called up,” Honeyman said. “All of them deserve it and are great players. [Jarred] Kelenic is in Class Double A now. He is shooting up and deserves it. He’s a really good player.”
Honeyman had a team high batting average of .280, and finished the season strong, earning hits in six of his final seven plate appearances of the year. Since July 23, he hit .336, the third-highest mark of any player in the league. Honeyman had 33 multi-hit games, also most on the team.