West Virginia blew a late two-run lead in a 12-9 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Sunday at First National Bank Field.
Greensboro (13-10, 57-35) scored first in the bottom of the first with two runs off two hits. In the top of the third, the Power (11-13, 48-46) answered as Ryan Ramiz hit a three-run home run to right-center field a gave West Virginia a 3-2 lead.
The Grasshoppers continued to score as they scored two runs in the third and another in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. In the top of the fifth, Onil Pena hit the Power's second three-run home run of the game and West Virginia took the 7-5 lead.
Greensboro fought back in the fifth and tied the game at seven. Then, the Power scored two unanswered runs, one in the sixth and one in the eighth two take a 9-7 lead.
However, Power reliever Matthew Willrodt allowed five runs off three hits and the Grasshoppers went on to win the game 12-9.