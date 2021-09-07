LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia Power exploded for 16 runs and 14 hits in doubling up the Lexington Legends 16-8 Tuesday night.
Eight different Power players had hits and drove in at least one run, and all 10 batters scored at least one run. With the victory, West Virginia (18-12) remains one game behind first place High Point (19-11) in the second-half Atlantic League South Division standings. The Rockers defeated Gastonia 10-6 Tuesday night.
The Power jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the top half of the first inning. West Virginia added five runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to build a commanding 12-2 lead.
Lexington tried to get back into the game by scoring five runs in the fourth inning, but the Power tacked on two more runs in the sixth and ninth innings to pad their lead.
Francisco Arcia had a big night for West Virginia, going 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, scoring three runs, and driving in three.
He wasn't alone as Olmo Rosario, Edwin Espinal, Jimmy Paredes and Teodoro Martinez all had two hits for the Power.
Martinez had three RBIs and Alberto Callaspo, Paredes, Nate Easley and Dominic Bethancourt all drove in two runs each. Lexington starting pitcher Henry Owens pitched 31/3 innings allowed 12 earned runs. He walked 10 on a night Power batters drew 14 walks.
West Virginia starter Arik Sikula allowed three home runs, including one to former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Brandon Phillips. However, the right-hander got plenty of run support in improving to 8-7 on the season.
The Power and Legends are set to play a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:31 p.m. in Lexington.