LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia Power erupted for 14 hits in earning a 13-9 slugfest victory over the Lexington Legends Thursday night.
The win completed a three-game sweep for the Power and gave West Virginia a 5-4 record on its nine-game road trip. The Power improved to 15-11 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.
The Power trailed 4-0 before scoring four runs in the second inning and six more in the third to seize control. West Virginia added two runs in the sixth inning and one more in the eighth, and Lexington would get no closer than four runs the rest of the game.
Five different Power players had two hits each and drove in two runs in the offensive barrage (Teodoro Martinez, Alberto Callaspo, Jimmy Paredes, Francisco Arcia, and Connor Kopach).
Kopach hit a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, in the sixth inning. Callaspo doubled, as did Nate Easley and Olmo Rosario, both driving in two runs for West Virginia.
For Lexington (9-16), Courtney Hawkins had three hits and former Cincinnati Reds player Brandon Phillips collected a pair of hits, including his 10th home run of the season.
West Virginia, in second place in the Atlantic League's South Division, returns home to begin a big four-game series on Friday against the first-place High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.