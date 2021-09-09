LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia Power scored a run in the top of the 10th inning to earn a 5-4 victory over the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League Thursday night at Whitaker Bank Park.
With the win, West Virginia improves to 19-13 and remains one game out of first place in the second-half standings behind the High Point Rockers.
With the game tied at 4 in the 10th, West Virginia started with an automatic runner on second base. Teodoro Martinez moved to third on a wild pitch and the Power scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Olmo Rosario.
In the bottom of the 10th, West Virginia reliever Eleardo Cabrera threw a wild pitch to give the Legends the tying run on third with one out after the automatic runner on second to start the inning.
Cabrera struck out the next Lexington batter and, after a walk, got Courtney Hawkins to line out to center field to end the threat and earn his first save of the season for the Power.
West Virginia opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning and extended its lead to 3-0 with a run in the sixth inning.
Lexington still trailed 4-2 in the ninth inning but got a pair of runs off Power reliever Mike Broadway to force extra innings on a solo home run and an RBI single.
Martinez was 3 for 5 with a double for the Power and Alberto Callaspo and Jimmy Paredes collected a pair of hits each. Paredes hit a home run for West Virginia, as did Elmer Reyes.
The Power opens up a huge three-game series at first place High Point on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.