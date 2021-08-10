GASTONIA, N.C. -- The first-place West Virginia Power took the show on the road and kept on rolling.
Teodoro Martinez had a solo home run and a two-run double and Arik Sikula pitched six strong innings as the Power defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 6-3 Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park.
The victory was the Power's fourth in a row, it's longest win streak of the year, and improved the team's record to 5-1 in the second half of the Atlantic League season, good for first place in the South Division.
Martinez got the Power on the board in the top of the first with his third home run of the season and added a two-run double in the third before scoring on Edwin Espinal's RBI single, giving the Power a 4-0 lead.
Martinez, who also walked twice and scored three runs, went 2 for 3 and raised his batting average to .373, a tick behind teammate Alberto Callaspo, who's leading the Atlantic League with a .374 mark after going 1 for 4 Tuesday.
Sikula, who improved to 5-6, allowed single runs in the third and fifth innings, the latter on Josh Sale's league-best 23rd home run of the season. Sikula allowed two runs on five hits in his six innings, issuing two walks and striking out three.
The Power tacked on two runs in the top of the eighth, scoring on a Gastonia error and a Jovan Gonzalez's bases-loaded walk to stretch the lead to 6-2.
Gastonia (4-2), fresh off a three-game sweep of Lexington and riding a four-game winning streak of its own, cut its deficit in the bottom of the eighth with a run off Power reliever Joe Testa.
Mike Broadway pitched the ninth for West Virginia, earning his third save of the season and second in as many games. Broadway walked two but ended the game by retiring Gastonia's Michael Osinski on a fly to right.
The Power goes for its fifth straight win Wednesday, taking on Gastonia again in a 6:50 p.m. start.