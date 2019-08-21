West Virginia Power starter Justin Then was stellar against the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night, but Charleston’s Josh Maciejewski was just a little bit better, leading the RiverDogs to a 1-0 win in Charleston, South Carolina.
Maciejewski allowed just two hits over eight innings to improve to (2-1). He struck out seven and walked one.
The game’s only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Josh Breaux advanced on a single by Oliver Dunn and scored on another base hit by Welfrin Mateo.
Then (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
The Power was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the RiverDogs’ staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.
Charleston remains undefeated against West Virginia this season at 5-0.
The Power will try to avoid a three-game sweep when the teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. West Virginia then returns to Appalachian Power Park for a three-game weekend series against Lakewood, starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday.