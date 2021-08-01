HIGH POINT, N.C. — Rymer Liriano belted two home runs, drove in three runs and scored three times to lead the West Virginia Power to a 7-6 win over the High Point Rockers Sunday night at Truist Bank Ballpark, ending the Power’s five-game losing streak.
Dominic Betancourt also had a big night for West Virginia, contributing a solo home run in the third inning and an RBI double in the eighth, breaking a 6-6 tie and helping the Power (22-35) pick up the win in the finale of a three-game series.
After High Point (30-29) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Power took a 2-1 lead on Liriano’s first home run in the second inning and Bethancourt’s blast in the third.
Lirianao’s second home run, his seventh on the season, was a two-run shot to put the Power up 4-1 in the top of the fourth.
High Point answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and reclaimed the lead in the fifth with two more to go up 5-4.
The Power regained the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring on bases-loaded walks to Yovan Gonzalez and Connor Myers to lead 6-5.
But High Point’s Stuart Levy, who went 3 for 3 with a walk, tied it at 6 in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single.
West Virginia picked up the game-winner in the top of the eighth when Gonzalez drew a walk and scored on Bethancourt’s ground-rule double.
Max Tannenbaum (2-0) picked up the win in relief for the Power after allowing a run and two hits in two innings. Mike Broadway earned his first save.
With High Point trailing 7-6, the game ended on a strike-him-out/throw-him-out double play. Levy singled with one out but was thrown out by Gonzalez while trying to steal second base as Broadway struck out Jared Mitchell, ending the game.
After an off day Monday, the Power returns home to Appalachian Power Park for a six-game home standing, starting with a 6:05 p.m. start Tuesday against Gastonia.