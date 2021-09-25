HIGH POINT, N.C. — The West Virginia Power picked up its fifth straight win, defeating the High Point Rockers 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday night at Truist Point Ballpark.
The Power improved to 30-17 in the Atlantic League’s second half and upped its lead over High Point (27-19) in the South Division standings to 21/2 games.
The final meeting between the second-half division leaders is set for 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Alberto Callaspo drove in the go-ahead run for the Power in the top of the 10th. Nate Easley, the Power’s last batter in the ninth inning, started the extra frame on second base, as per league rules, then moved to third on Connor Kopach’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Callaspo’s single to right.
In the bottom of the 10th, High Point had runners on first and third with one out, but Power reliever Junior Rincon struck out Jared Mitchell for the second out and retired Logan Moore on a pop to shortstop to end it.
Rincon (5-2) picked up the win after pitching the final two innings. He allowed no hits, walked one and struck out four.
High Point led early, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the third on a two-run home run by Stephen Cardullo and adding a run in the fifth on Quincy Latimore’s RBI single.
The Power pulled even in the top of the sixth, scoring on a fielder’s choice and RBI singles by Edwin Espinal and Francisco Garcia. West Virginia then took a 4-3 lead in the seventh when Elmer Reyes scored on a throwing error.
Stuart Levy’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth for evened the score at 4.
Power starter/pitching coach Elih Villanueva went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.