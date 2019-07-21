Despite a nine strikeout performance by West Virginia starting pitcher Ryne Inman, the Power was outscored 3-2 Sunday at Appalachian Power Park as Delmarva won in 11 innings.
West Virginia (15-16, 52-49) got the scoring started in the first as Bobby Honeyman had his first of three base hits on the day to drive in Ryan Ramiz and give the Power a 1-0 advantage.
Inman supported the Power on the mound as he gave up just two hits over the first five innings. For Delmarva (21-10, 69-31), starting pitcher Ryan Wilson settled in after giving up the first inning run and threw three scoreless frames. In the fifth, West Virginia extended its lead to 2-0 when Matt Sanders scorched a single into center field that plated Manny Pazos from second.
Delmarva broke through with a run against Inman in the sixth as Jaylen Ferguson tripled with two outs and scored a batter later on a Robert Neustrom single.
In addition to his nine strikeouts, Inman left the game with six innings of work and one run allowed.
In the eighth, three Delmarva base hits and a Ferguson RBI single off Power reliever Logan Rinehart tied the game at two. The Shorebirds then sent Felix Bautista to the hill in the bottom of the eighth, who retired six of the seven Power batters that he faced to put the game into extras.
Delmarva struck for a run in the top of the 11th when Ferguson knocked a single up the middle and that was all the Shorebirds needed. Julio Rodriguez was the placed on runner in the bottom half, and, despite moving him to third, the Power were silenced by Ruben Garcia for a 3-2 Delmarva win.
After an off day Monday, the Power hits the road for a three-game series against the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.