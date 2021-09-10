HIGH POINT, N.C. — The West Virginia Power dropped a 7-6 decision to the High Point Rockers in 10 innings Friday evening at Truist Point Stadium.
The Power (20-13) had its five-game winning streak snapped and sits one game back from first-place High Point (21-13) in the Atlantic League’s South Division.
Trailing 6-1 through five innings, West Virginia plated four runs in the top of the sixth as Miles Williams and Connor Kopach each smacked two-run homers. Williams tallied his 17th home run of the season.
The Power’s Jimmy Paredes notched his 10th home run of the year in the top of the ninth, hitting a solo shot to right field to help force extras.
But High Point took an advantage of a West Virginia error to plate a run in the bottom of the 10th to seal the win.
West Virginia starter Elih Villanueva pitched five innings in a no-decision, allowing six runs on 11 hits and striking out five against three walks.
High Point’s Cooper Casad gave up five runs on eight hits and struck out three against two walks in 51/3 innings, but the Rockers’ bullpen combined to allow just one run on two hits and strike out five in the final 42/3 innings.
Williams finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Olmo Rosario went 2 for 5 for the Power, who collected 10 hits.
West Virginia and High Point continue their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.