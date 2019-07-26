Shea Langeliers’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning gave the Rome Braves a 5-4 win over the West Virginia Power on Friday night, opening the four-game series between the teams by handing the Power its fourth loss in its last five games.
West Virginia entered the bottom of the tenth leading 4-3 after the teams played to a 3-3 tie through nine. The Power got a single from Matt Sanders in the top of the tenth to score Manny Pazos, and headed to the home half looking to close out consecutive wins for the first time since July 16-17.
West Virginia reliever Kyle Hill couldn’t hold the lead, however. After Rome began the inning with Justin Dean on second base, Dean stole third and tied the game when Braden Shewmake tripled to center.
Langeliers followed, and on Hill’s first pitch he lofted a fly ball to center field that proved to be the game winner.
Rome reliever Tanner Lawson (3-4) got the win, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up a run while striking out two. Hill dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
The teams return to action at 6 p.m. on Saturday.