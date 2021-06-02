He’s been pitching professionally for 11 seasons, but Arik Sikula is still learning.
With a tip from West Virginia Power pitching coach Paul Menhart, the right-hander went six strong innings to pick up his first Atlantic League win as the Power defeated the Long Island Ducks 4-1 Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
After taking the loss and allowing five runs in five innings in the season opener, Sikula (1-1) allowed just one run on four hits in six innings while walking two and striking out five.
One of the keys to his improvement, he said, was a new pitch he picked up while working with Menhart.
“I learned a new change-up from Menhart just a couple of days ago,” said Sikula, a local product who pitched at South Charleston and Hurricane high schools before moving on to Marshall University. “I threw it 20, 25 times tonight, got a couple of strikeouts with it, a couple of big outs in big situations. He [Menhart] is awesome to work with.”
Sikula threw 88 pitches (58 for strikes) before turning it over to the Power bullpen, which allowed only two baserunners over the final three innings. Edwin Quirarte pitched the seventh, Erik Manoah the eighth and Jean Machi a 1-2-3 ninth, picking up his third save of the young season and second in as many days.
“This bullpen we have behind us, I don’t think I’ve ever had one better,” Sikula said. “It makes you confident as a pitcher to give everything you have for as long as you can, knowing you’ve got those quality arms in the bullpen behind you.”
The Power (4-2) never trailed, scoring single runs in the first two innings and picking up two more in the fifth on Rubi Silva’s third home run in the season’s sixth game, this one a two-run shot to right on an 0-2 pitch to drive in Scott Kelly, who led off the inning with a single to center.
“Man, he’s been locked in,” Power manager Mark Minicozzi said of Silva, who’s hitting .462 on the young season. “He’s been holding this offense together. That’s his third home run, and he almost hit a fourth.”
Indeed, in the seventh inning, Silva hammered a long fly ball that Long Island center fielder Rey Fuentes hauled in close to the fence, about 400 feet away.
Silva also had a double in the first inning that moved Kelly, who had singled, to third base. Jose Tabata drove in Kelly with the Power’s first run on a grounder to short with the infield back.
The Power made it 2-0 in the bottom of the second when Alberto Callaspo walked, moved to third on Alfonso Red’s double to right-center and scored on a grounder to short off the bat of Chris Salvey.
The only run off Sikula came in the sixth inning, his last. Fuentes had a two-out RBI double to right center, scoring Brock Stassi, who had walked.
Sikula said he was amped up to pitch against the Ducks (3-3), the defending Atlantic League champions — in 2019; there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19. Long Island has four Atlantic League titles.
“I had more adrenaline going tonight,” Sikula said. “This is the best team in the league, and I had a lot of energy.”
The loss went to Long Island’s Mike Bosinger (0-2), who allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.
The Power and Ducks play the finale of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, then West Virginia heads to Lexington for its first road trip, a brief three-game weekend set with the Legends.
Aaron Blair (1-0) is the expected starter for the Power.
POWER POINTS
n Long Island is managed by former New York Met Wally Backman, and he had the Ducks on the move from the start, stealing three bases and being thrown out once on an attempted steal. Ryan Jackson, who had one of those steals, was the only Duck with a multiple-hit game, going 2 for 4 with singles in the second and fourth innings off Sikula.
n Jimmy Paredes made his first start for the Power since getting visa clearance from his native Dominican Republic. A switch-hitter, Paredes started at first base and went 1 for 4.
n The defensive gem of the game was turned in by third baseman Callaspo in the ninth inning. Long Island’s Daniel Fields hit a slow roller on a checked swing down the third-base line, where Callaspo bare-handed the ball and threw to first to nail Fields by half a step.
n Long Island’s leadoff hitter and left fielder was Johnni Turbo, who played against the Power for Lakewood in 2008 and 2009, when he was known as Darby Myers.