It's the middle of September, and the West Virginia Power is all alone in first place.

The Power scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth and held on for a 3-2 win over the High Point Rockers Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

The win puts the Power insole possession of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division second-half standings with a 24-15 record, one game ahead of High Point (23-16). West Virginia took three of the four game series with the Rockers.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth,  the Power's first three batters -- Rymer Liriano, Olmo Rosario and Francisco Arias -- delivered base hits, with the latter driving home Liriano with the tying run.

With runners on the corners and not out, Yovan Gonzalez grounded into a double play but Rosario scored the go-ahead run, giving the Power a 3-2 lead.

West Virginia reliever retired the Rockers in order in the top of the ninth for his first save.

The win went to Luis Guzman (2-0), who pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. High Point's Huascar Brazoban (1-1) took the loss after allowing the Power's two runs in the eighth.

High Point never trailed until the eighth inning. Michael Russell gave the Rockers a 1-0 lead in the top of the third with an RBI single and High Point added a run in the sixth on Stephen Cardullo's run-scoring double.

Rosario cut the Power's deficit in half in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run, his third of the season.

The start of the game was delayed two hours by rain.

The Power's 10-game home stand continues with a three-game weekend series against the Lexington Legends, starting with a 7:05 p.m. game Friday.

