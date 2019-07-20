The West Virginia scored six runs in the first inning and five in the third before holding on late for a 12-10 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
West Virginia evened its second-half record at 15-15 and is 52-48 for the season.
Austin Shenton’s three-run home run was the big hit in the first inning. Ryan Ramiz added a two-run single to give West Virginia a 6-0 lead.
Delmarva (20-10, 68-31) answered with two runs in the top of the second and another in the third to cut its deficit to 6-3.
The Power went back to work in the bottom of the third, getting five runs, including a two-run single from Charlie McConnell. Bobby Honeyman extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a run-scoring base hit later in the inning that pushed the Power’s lead to 11-3.
Delmarva took a chunk out of the lead with a four-run fifth inning on three hits and an error that trimmed the West Virginia advantage to 11-7. Delmarva struck for a run in each of the next three frame, including a Robert Neustrom homer in the sixth off Sal Biasi (5-3), to pull within a run at 11-10.
In the eighth, West Virginia added an insurance run. Dayeison Arias closed out the victory and picked up his eighth save in nine opportunities.
The Power concludes its four-game series against the Shorebirds Sunday with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. Ryne Inman (7-6, 4.59 ERA) is the scheduled starter for West Virginia.