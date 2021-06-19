It must be the uniforms.
The West Virginia Power has a losing record (8-10) in its first season in the independent Atlantic League, but the team is unbeaten at home when wearing its Charleston Charlies throwback uniforms.
Six Power pitchers allowed just two hits as West Virginia held on for a gritty 2-1 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park. An announced crowd of 2,591, a season-high at the APP, was on hand to watch the fireworks, both during and after the game.
Power? Charlies? Call them what you will, but they're now 5-0 when donning the throwback uniforms in home games.
Edwin Quirarte (1-0) picked up the win after pitching three innings in relief of Power starter Arik Sikula, who was ejected by third-base umpire Justin Burton after hitting Gastonia's Mike Papi with a pitch with two outs in the top of the third. Coincidentally or not, Papi hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning Friday night to lead Gastonia to a 9-8 win.
That ended Sikula's stint, in which he pitched 22/3 innings, allowing one hit, three walks and the hit batsman.
Quirarte finished the third inning and pitched into the fifth, when Gastonia scored its lone run on a walk, an error, a wild pitch and a ground out.
The final three Power pitchers -- D'Andre Knight (11/3 innings), Nathan Foriest (two-thirds) and Diego Moreno (11/3) held the Honey Hunters hitless the rest of the way, and Moreno nailed down his third save of the season by striking out the side in the top of the ninth.
The Power never trailed, scoring single runs in the second and third innings. Back-to-back doubles by Edwin Espinal and Teodoro Martinez plated the first run, and an RBI double by Rymer Liriano scored the second. Liriano, Espinal and Martinez all finished with two hits as the Power outhit Gastonia 8-2.
The Honey Hunters had their chances but came up empty. In the sixth, Knight wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam by retiring Emmanuel Tapia on a fly to Liriano in right; in the eighth, Gastonia's Jake Skole walked, stole second and third base, but was cut down at the plate when Power shortstop Scott Kelly fielded a grounder with the infield in and threw to catcher Yovan Gonzalez, who tagged Skole for the out.
Skole stole three bases on the night, giving him nine on the season.
The win moved the Power back into third place in the Atlantic League's South Division, a half-game ahead of Gastonia.
The Power and Honey Hunters play the rubber match in their three-game weekend series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. After a day off Monday, the Power hosts High Point Tuesday (6:05 p.m. start) and Tuesday (5:05) before embarking on a six-game road trip to Lancaster and Lexington.