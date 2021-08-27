LANCASTER, Pa. — Alberto Callaspo and Connor Kopach hit solo home runs and starting pitcher Arik Sikula had a strong outing to lead the West Virginia Power to a 4-3 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers Friday night.
West Virginia (12-9) broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth when Yovan Gonzalez drove in Rymer Liriano with a sacrifice fly, which proved to be the deciding run.
That made a winner of Power reliever Junior Rincon (2-2), who allowed a game-tying home run by Lancaster’s Alejandro De Aza in the bottom of the eighth.
Mike Broadway pitched the ninth inning for the Power, earning his team-high sixth save.
Sikula, who did not figure in the decision, allowed two runs in 61/3 innings and left with the Power leading 3-2.
Callaspo got the Power on the board with his third home run of the season in the top of the first. De Aza delivered an RBI triple in the bottom of the first.
The Power regained the lead in the top of the third when Nate Easley singled, stole second base and scored on consecutive balks by Lancaster starter Nile Ball. Kopach’s home run in the seventh, his third, upped the Power lead to 3-1.
Lancaster (9-10) scored in the seventh inning off Sikula on a sacrifice bunt, but Luis Guzman came on to close out the inning.
Easley had a perfect day at the plate for the Power, going 2 for 2 with a walk.
The second game of the weekend series between the Power and Barnstormers is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and the finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.